From make-believe to real-life romance

By Ronald Constantino

REEL, REAL ROMANCE – The last time Highspeed dwelt on reel romance, strictly onscreen. Those with chemistry, rapport onscreen, even if the romance is make-believe and nothing more.



Now, the focus is on reel or make-believe romance turned real-life, almost all ending on the altar.

As they to come to mind:

Fernando Poe Jr. and Susan Roces.

Robert Arevalo and Barbara Perez.

Tito Sotto and Helen Gamboa.

Manny Paner and Daisy Romualdez.

Dolphy and Zsa Zsa Padilla.

Juancho Gutierrez and Gloria Romero.

Bobby Vasquez and Amalia Fuentes.

Edu Manzano and Vilma Santos. Later Edu and Maricel Soriano.

Christopher de Leon and Nora Aunor. Later Christopher and Sandy Andolong.

Ryan Agoncillo and Judy Ann Santos.

Jomari Yllana and Aiko Melendez.

Chris Roxas and Gladys Reyes.

Ricky Belmonte and Rosemarie Sonora.

Vic Sotto and Dina Bonnevie.

Phillip Salvador and Kris Aquino.

Monching Gutierrez and Lotlot de Leon.

Ric Rodrigo and Rita Gomez.

Robin Padilla and Mariel Rodriguez.

Eddie Arenas and Lolita Rodriguez.

Joey Marquez and Alma Moreno.

Tonton Gutierrez and Glydel Mercado.

William Martinez and Yayo Aguila.

Richard Gomez and Lucy Torres.

Ogie Alcasid and Regine Velasquez.

Martin Nievera and Pops Fernandez.

Bong Revilla and Lani Mercado.

Ariel Rivera and Gelli de Belen.

Albert Martinez and Liezl Sumilang.

Amado Cortez and Gloria Sevilla.

Eddie Gutierrez and Annabelle Rama.

Henry Stevens and Shirley Moreno (based in US).

Romano Castelvi and Jean Lopez (based in Canada).

Aga Muhlach and Charlene Gonzalez.

Zoren Legaspi and Carmina Villarroel.

Cesar Montano and Sunshine Cruz.

Romnick Sarmenta and Harlene Bautista.

John Estrada and Janice de Belen.

Rudy Fernandez and Lorna Tolentino.

Gabby Concepcion and Sharon Cuneta.

ENDING – Unfortunately, many of those marriages (and partnerships) didn’t last. Too many to enumerate here.

But then some stood the test of time. Robert and Barbara. Tito and Helen. Eddie and Annabelle. Manny and Daisy.

In some cases, only death ended the marriage. Think FPJ and Susan, Rudy and Lorna, Albert and Liezl. Amado and Gloria.

