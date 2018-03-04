Viral post leads to cyber libel complaint

2 SHARES Share Tweet

By DANNY J. ESTACIO

TAYABAS CITY, Quezon – The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) district office in Lucena City is now on the lookout for a person or persons who posted on social media a photo and video of some girls involved in an altercation.



Apparently, one of the girls involved in the fracas, a 15-year-old, has filed a complaint with police on Friday maintaining the post has caused her much anxiety.

The mother of the girl attested to her daughter showing signs of depression, to the point she was even refusing food.

Seen in the said video, which has since gone viral, was a young girl slapping another girl in the presence of several friends.

The complainant first learned about her photo as with the video going viral from her brother.

Tayabas police said the person or persons who posted the girl’s photo as with the video of the altercation could be cited in violation of Republic Act 10175 or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012 in relation to R.A. 7610.

Related

comments