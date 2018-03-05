UE completes Final Four cast

1 SHARES Share Tweet

University of the East reaffirmed its mastery over National University,7-0, and clinched the remaining semis berth in the UAAP softball tournament yesterday at the Rizal Memorial Baseball Stadium.



The Lady Warriors ended up tied with the Lady Bulldogs at 7-5, but were able to claim the No. 3 ranking in the semis due to the win over the other rule.

UE will face second-ranked University of Santo Tomas, which eliminated University of the Philippines, 6-2, in the Final Four on Thursday.

Defending champion Adamson University, which capped its elims campaign with a 10-0 rout of De La Salle, will play NU in the other semis pairing.

Finishing the elims with 10-2 and 8-4 cards, respectively, the Lady Falcons and the Tigresses need only to win once to advance in the best-of-three championship series for the second straight season.

UP finished the tournament with a 5-12 card.

Related

comments