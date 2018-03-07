More catty actresses

By Ronald Constantino

MORE ‘MEOW!’ – Yes, more “Meow!” from catty actresses, courtesy of “Hollywood Babble On” by Boze Hadleigh.

Bette Midler’s a comic actress, but she missed her calling. She’d prefer to be a great tragedienne. She’ll cry at the drop of a cue. – GERALDINE PAGE



I’ve enjoyed wonderful health. The only time I ever got sick was when I watched Barbra Streisand in “Hello, Dolly!”

on an airplane. – CAROL CHANNING, star of Broadway’s “Hello, Dolly!” (Streisand starred in the movie.)

The first time I heard of Madonna, I thought she was a nun. Nowadays, people wonder. What has Madonna got? Has she got beauty, talent, charisma? The correct answer is: Nun of the above. – JOAN RIVERS

(Brigitte) Bardot was a sex symbol. Period. When she lost her looks, she lost her career, everything. Her mind went, too. – SIMONE SIGNORET

I read a quote from Raquel Welch that “Carroll Baker wouldn’t be sexy if she was spread-eagled naked on the cover of Life magazine!” I don’t even know this girl, I’ve never done anything to her… it would never occur to me to think of another woman spread-eagled naked. It was cruel, but it was also very perverted. – CARROLL BAKER

Jane Fonda’s unusual for feminist. I admire her courage, or her past courage, but she’s always been very influenced by men. First by her father, then her husbands. She seems to require a strong man, either as a director – she’s never had a female director – or a husband, I think she’s confused. There’s plenty of insecurity and pain there. That’s why she’s not good at comedy, she’s talented, but little sense of humor. I imagine that men have abused her, yet she seems to feel incomplete without a prominent man in her life. – PEGGY ASHCROFT

We don’t see each other anymore. Lana’s (Turner) become a recluse. No one sees her. She thinks absence will make the public’s heart grow fonder. All absence does is make people believe you’re dead. – AVA GARDNER.

