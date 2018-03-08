Memories, memories

By Ronald Constantino

FOND MEMORIES – The showing of the restored version of the Aga Muhlach-Aiko Melendez starrer, “May Minamahal,” brought back memories, fond memories.



This columnist, along with my SUN editor the late Danny Villanueva, and Cecile Alvarez, among others, was a member of the Metro Manila Film Festival screening committee, which selected “May Minamahal” as one of eight entries. A beautiful movie written and directed by Joey Reyes and produced by Star Cinema.

Seems no one remembers that Isko Moreno has a small role in the movie, as the young Aga in a graduation scene.

Ronaldo Valdez, who played Aiko’s father, won the MMFF best supporting actor…and that of Star, Film Academy (Luna), FAMAS, and Urian. Yes, a Grandslam.

AIKO & AGA – Aiko always refers to this columnist as “my discover.”

Well. Aiko’s family was the neighbor of my sister Larcy near Heroes’ Hill in QC, saying, “Ang ganda ng anak nina Jimi (Melendez) at Elsie (Blardony), puedeng artista.” I introduced Aiko to Regal’s Mother Lily Monteverde and the rest is history, as the cliché goes.

Aga made it really big when the Lady Dean of Movie Media, Ethel Ramos, handled his career. But then Aga’s always been a fine actor, multi-awardee.

Aga and Charlene Gonzalez are parents to twins Andres and Atasha, star materials but showbiz can wait. After college, perhaps in the US, only then can they pursue what they want. Wise parental decision.

Charlene finished pre-med at UST, while Aga briefly enrolled at San Beda (now a University).

SAN BEDA – Read in the Bulletin and TEMPO report of Robert R. Requintina that San Beda debater Sophia Senoron won the Miss Multinational 2018 title in India.

‘In the ‘60s, the Benedictine school was all-male with a population of more or less only 600, not counting grade school and high school. Then offered were liberal arts, commerce, and law. In one journalism class handled by Mr. Joe Isidro (father of Tina, Olive, and Agot), there were only three students. We had classes in the canteen, over soda and sandwich. Most enjoyable, but we also learned a lot. Journalism as AB major was eventually abolished.

The church (Our Lady of Montserrat) and campus were truly beautiful. Hope they still are now that the population is said to be thousands.

Of course, everybody knows that President Duterte is a Bedan (law). The country’s “Unproclaimed President,” FPJ, was also a Bedan alumnus (grade school, the classmate of Eddie Gutierrez). Also Bedans were Ninoy Aquino (high school) and Raul Roco (AB, law), who could have been Presidents. The college is very proud of Rene Saguisag (AB, law), who didn’t aspire to be a politician but won as senator just the same. He didn’t spend a single peso from his own pocket.

Atty. Saguisag was my editor in the college paper, Bedan.

