Lighthouses of yesteryear to GPS era (1)

By Floro Mercene

In an era before GPS and other navigational apparatuses, lighthouses were extremely valuable resources for ship captains. By illuminating waterways guiding ships away from reefs, rocks and other hazards as ships left the open ocean and pulled into port. Most lighthouses also include fog signals such as horns, bells or cannons, which sound to warn ships during periods of low visibility.



It also serves as a reference to mariners as its day mark. No two lighthouses have been built the same; color schemes and patterns on the tower and its light signature. For example, a lighthouse might emit two flashes every three seconds to distinguish it from a lighthouse that emits four flashes every three seconds. These signals are marked on navigational charts, allowing sailors to use the light patterns of regional lights to figure out where they are.

One of the first known lighthouses was Egypt’s Pharos of Alexandria, built in the third century BC on an Island entrance to the city’s harbor. It was over 440 feet tall and stood for 1,500 years, until it was destroyed by an earthquake. It was one of the Seven Wonders of the World.

The world’s oldest existing lighthouse is considered to be the Tower of Hercules, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that marks the entrance of Spain’s La Coruna harbor. The lighthouse, which was erected in the first century, is still operational.

The first onshore beacons that were used to guide ships were bonfires. Eventually, bonfires were replaced with iron baskets filled with burning wood or coal and suspended on long poles. It was not until the 18th century that these baskets were replaced by oil or gas lanterns. Being a lighthouse keeper was one of the hardest jobs at that time to the keep beacon shining 24 hours a day in all kinds of weather. (To be continued)

