PH dealing with coke, drug cartels

By Genalyn D. Kabiling

Apart from the proliferation of shabu, the government is now confronted with the entry of cocaine from international drug cartels in the country, President Duterte said.



The President has tagged the notorious drug cartels from Mexico and South America for smuggling loads of cocaine into the country.

“Cocaine is coming in very fast. Pumasok na kasi ang cartel ng Mexico pati South America so we are dealing now with cocaine and shabu,” Duterte said in Tarlac last Wednesday.

Faced with the latest drug trafficking problem, the President has renewed his resolve to combat the narcotics trade “by hook or by crook.”

Duterte said the government’s anti-drug campaign would continue to protect the nation despite the International Criminal Court’s inquiry and criticisms from human rights groups.

“By hook or by crook, long range or short range, I have three years, uubusin ko talaga kayo. Wala akong pakialam diyan p****** i**** human rights na ‘yan, l****. Hindi ‘yan makatulong sa bayan ko,” he said in a later speech in Pampanga.

Last Tuesday, the President also warned of the increasing cocaine supply in the country due to the involvement of the foreign drug cartels. He said he suspected the cartels “about to take over” the cocaine industry in the country.

