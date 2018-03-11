It’s a family affair at NU as Dave joins brod, father

By Jerome Lagunzad

National University coach Jamike Jarin believes that the Bulldogs’ basketball program received more than what others could expect on do-it-all forward Dave Ildefonso, considered as one of the most sought-after high school talents today.



“Dave is a program changer,” Jarin told Tempo-Bulletin in an SMS message yesterday, the morning after the 6-foot-4 forward formally bid goodbye to Ateneo faithful and expressed his decision to suit up for NU in the UAAP men’s cage wars.

For sure, Jarin likes his biggest catch so far since Ildefonso played an instrumental role in the Blue Eaglets’ near flawless title run against the Bullpups for the UAAP Season 80 juniors crown more than a week ago.

“This is very big for NU especially for our basketball program. He will bring a lot of versatility to our team,” Jarin said of the younger Ildefonso who will have a reunion sorts with his father, two-time PBA MVP and former Bulldogs star Danny plus elder brother Shaun who also moved from Ateneo to NU last year.

A two-time member of the UAAP juniors Mythical Team and averaged 13.1 points 44 percent shooting, 8.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.1 steals per game in his final year, Ildefonso should be a welcome addition to the Bulldogs who will also bring in promising forward John Lloyd Clemente starting in the UAAP Season 81.

Meanwhile, University of Santo Tomas continued its recruitment spree as the Growling Tigers snagged four high school standouts in the NCAA, led by Season 91 juniors MVP Mike Enriquez from Mapua.

The cat-quick Enriquez made heads turn back in 2015 with a sustained brilliance and even helped the Red Robins reach the Promised Land the following year. However, he was slowed down by injuries last year when Mapua came up short against La Salle-Greenhills in the best-of-three finals.

