4-peat by Southwoods

2 SHARES Share Tweet

Wins PAL Interclub golf tilt by 41

by Rey Bancod

BACOLOD CITY – Manila Southwoods captain Thirdy Escano talked about the future following another dominant title run in the 71st Philippine Airlines Interclub golf team championships Sunday.



“We would lose two players who will turn pro, but we still have 13 and 14-year olds in the pool that we can field next year,” said Escano, referring to outgoing Korean Tom Kim and Jama Reyes.

In a final round devoid of drama and excitement, Southwoods captured its fourth straight title, posting a tournament-best 146 points at Marapara for a 41-point victory.

Although it failed to better its winning margin over Canlubang last year in Davao, Southwoods eclipsed its 2017 total by four with 551.

Japanese Taisei Shimizu and Chepe Dulay, the team’s new additions, starred in the final round with 39 and 38 points, respectively.

Yuto Katsuragawa, another Japanese, shot 37 and veteran Junjun Plana added 32.

Luisita hung on to second place with 510 with Canlubang and Del Monte settling for the next two spots with 502 and 469, respectively.

Rodel Mangulabnan, one of four senior players in the squad, led Luisita with 33 points followed by Don Petil and Dan Cruz who each carded 31 points.

The 30 of either Jingy Tuason or Leandro Bagtas counted for Luisita which closed out with 125.

Canlubang collected 133 from Jolo Magcalayo 36, Luis Castro 35, Rupert Zaragosa 32 and Jonas Magcalayo 30.

Del Monte, on the other hand, struggled with 119 points. Scoring for the Bukidnon-based squad were Noel Langamin 33, Arsenio Mondilla 30, Roroy Minoza 29 and Julius Langamin 27.

Forest Hills won the Founders division with 460, six points ahead of Villamor. Wack Wack settled for third with 450.

In the Aviator division, Negros Occidental posted 441 for a runaway 41-point win over Sta. Elena. Sherwood Hills was third with 392.

This year’s Interclub’s Platinum sponsors this year are RMN and Manila Times, while major sponsors are Mastercard, The Philippine Manila Standard, Rolls Royce, Bombardier, TV5, Primax, BusinessWorld, Crossover and Fox.

Other sponsors include Boeing, PAGCOR, Belmonte Hotel, Eton Properties and Asia Brewery, Inc.

Related

comments