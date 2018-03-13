PH welcomes neutral UN rapporteurs

By Argyll Geducos

Malacañang yesterday said that special rapporteurs are still welcome to come and investigate the Philippines as long as they will be neutral.



Presidential spokesman Harry Roque made the statement following the exchange of barbs between President Duterte and United Nations (UN) High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad al-Husein.

Zeid said that Duterte needs to undergo a psychiatric check after which Duterte said that he will feed UN special rapporteurs to crocodiles.

Roque said that even if Zeid’s remark was uncalled for, it will not affect the Philippines’ openness to have UN special rapporteurs probe the drug war deaths and alleged human rights violations.

“We welcome special rapporteurs provided they be impartial, neutral and willing to investigate, rather than those already having conclusions and wanting to justify them through an investigation,” Roque said.

The Palace official reiterated that Zeid’s remark against Duterte is unacceptable and is an affront to the country’s sovereignty.

