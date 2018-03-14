Adamson nears baseball crown

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By JONAS TERRADO

Games Friday

(Rizal Memorial Baseball Stadium)

9 a.m. – UST vs Adamson (Softball)

12 noon – Adamson vs La Salle (Baseball)

Adamson erupted for four runs in the first inning while capitalizing on La Salle’s fielding miscues to take a 14-4 victory Tuesday and moved within a win of capturing the UAAP baseball crown at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.



The Falcons produced 13 hits, including four in the opening frame that set the tone for the lopsided contest, even as they benefited from seven errors by the Green Archers to close in on capturing their first championship since completing a three-peat in 2010.

Game 2 is set Friday at the historic ballpark, with Adamson eyeing a sweep of the best-of-three series.

Ace pitcher Jerome Yenson, one of the season’s best players, struck out four batters while giving up two hits in six innings while also going 3-for-4 with two runs batted in (RBI) to lead Adamson.

Coach Orlando Binarao was pleased to see the Falcons give Yenson the needed run support in beating the Green Archers for the first time after dropping all two meetings in the double-round eliminations.

“Tinulungan siya ng mga kasamahan niya sa hitting,” said Binarao, whose team ended the match abruptly because of a 10-run mercy rule.

Lester Carandang highlighted the four-run first with a single that drove in two runs for the Falcons, who also saw the Green Archers commit two errors in that inning.

La Salle tried to mount a comeback in the second with a three-run binge, capped off by a Paolo Salud triple that brought home two runs. But Adamson scored nine unanswered runs in the next three innings for a commanding 14-3 lead.

Related

comments