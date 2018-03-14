‘Bong Go for senator’ has Inday’s support

DAVAO CITY (PNA) — Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio is throwing her full support to Special Assistant to the President (SAP) Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go if he decides to join the senatorial race in the 2019 midterm elections.



In an interview Tuesday, Duterte-Carpio said she knows Go’s experience having seen his working relationship with her father, President Rodrigo Duterte.

She said she will be “more than willing” to support Go especially that he contributed a lot of things to the President.

The mayor, however, said she does not know yet about Go’s future plans.

She said Go is qualified to run for public office especially that he already has a background in politics.

“He has been with the President since the 1990s so he has a deep experience in the government service,” she said.

The Davao City mayor earlier said she would be willing to support those who help his father’s administration if they decide to run for the Senate.

She previously endorsed Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Assistant Secretary Margaux “Mocha” Uson who has been supporting his father.

In a statement, Go said he is humbled by the support of the President and the Davao City mayor are his inspirations and cited them as examples of true public servants.

“Kahit maaga pa po pag-usapan ang politika, ni di ko naisip ang tumakbo ngunit sa mga salitang binitwan ng ating mahal na Mayora Inday Sara, ngayon pa lang nakakataba ng puso at nakaka wala ng pagod kahit 24 oras akong mag trabaho,” Go said in a statement.

