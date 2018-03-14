Former municipal exec killed; P3M shabu seized in anti-drug op

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Niño N. Luces

CAMP OLA, Legazpi City – A former municipal administrator in Sorsogon town was killed after allegedly engaging joint operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) in an armed confrontation following anti-drug operations in Sorsogon City last weekend.



PDEA Bicol acting regional director Christian Frivaldo identified the fatality as Edgar Gardon, 55.

According to Frivaldo, the suspect previously served as Municipal Administrator of Matnog town, Sorsogon province.

The firefight happened at around 7:15 a.m. on Sunday, with authorities implementing a search warrant against Gardon at his rented residence in Unit N. Balay Dormitoryo, Monreal St., Sorsogon City.

Allegedly, Gardon resisted arrest, firing at the anti-narcotics team which eventually led to his death.

Frivaldo said two pieces of plastic bags containing shabu weighing more or less half a kilo each with estimated value of R3,000,000, as with several firearms and live ammunitions, were recovered at Gardon’s residence.

Investigation is still ongoing relative to the incident, Frivaldo added.

Related

comments