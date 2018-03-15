Ikeda wrests 1-shot LPGT lead with 70

TAGAYTAY CITY – Chihiro Ikeda bucked a wrist injury and a wobbly start to turn in an even par 70 and grab a one-stroke lead over Princess Superal at the start of the ICTSI Tagaytay Highlands Challenge Highlands Golf and Country Club here yesterday.



Ikeda bounced back strong from two bogeys and a double bogey in the first four holes with five birdies in an eight-hole stretch from No. 6 then survived a shaky finish of two bogeys against a birdie in the last five to seize control of the 33-played in the P1 million event sponsored by ICTSI.

Superal, seeking an end to a long spell on the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour, actually wrested control with a one-under 33 start. But she wavered at the back, dropping strokes on Nos. 13 and the difficult closing hole to slip to second with a 71.

With the rest succumbing to the dreaded winds and tight fairways, the chase for the top P250,000 purse could be reduced to the two leading players who have put premium on caution given the prevailing condition on the rolling layout.

