Jessy Mendiola na-depress

By Laila Chikadora

SA Instagram post ni Jessy Mendiola nitong Lunes, March 12, makikita ang before and after picture ng Kapamilya Star.

Sa kaliwang bahagi ng larawan makikitang “malaman” ang aktres habang sa kanang bahagi naman ng litrato ay makikitang seksing-seksi na ito at… nakalabas pa ang pusod! Sa post ng Kapamilya actress, sinabi niyang nagkaroon siya ng depression at nawalan ng kumpiyansa sa sarili dahil sa mga bashers na pumupuna sa kanyang katawan!



“When I won FHM’s sexiest woman in 2016, I thought… Finally, people appreciate my efforts and my body. But I was wrong. I was bullied, body shamed, with bashers calling me names like ‘pata,’ ‘taba,’ etc., while others said I didn’t deserve to win the title because I’m waaaaaay bigger than the other girls who they thought should’ve won,” she added. “I felt really down and started losing my confidence. I loved myself then (big thighs, belly rolls, and round face), but when people started pointing out my flaws, I started hating myself, at times even thinking I was a bad person for having ‘thunder thighs.’ I stopped working out, I got depressed, binge ate my feelings off, and started gaining more weight than I should.”

May mga proyekto din siyang tinanggihan dahil sa kanyang timbang.

Pero na-realize daw ng aktres na hindi siya dapat na ma-depress kaya’t unti-unti niyang ni-rebuild ang sarili!

Fifteen pounds agad ang nabawas sa kanyang timbang! Dagdag pa niya, it’s all in the mind! “I still see myself as the ‘pata girl’ and it’s okay, it is just a matter of perspective. When I decided to shift perspective, everything started falling into place. I may not be the sexiest for others, but I am sexy and beautiful for myself, that alone is enough.”

Sa huli, may mensahe si Jessy sa mga kababaihan na biktima ng body shaming. “Shout out to every ‘pata girl’ out there, just keep going. Love yourself, love your body and it will love you back. Trust me.”

