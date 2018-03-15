P6K clothing allowance for gov’t workers

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By PNA

Civil servants will receive higher clothing allowance this year amounting to P6,000 from the previous P5,000, Budget and Management Secretary Benjamin Diokno announced yesterday.



“Approximately PHP1.12 billion has been allocated under the miscellaneous personnel benefit funds for this,” Diokno said in a briefing.

For the succeeding years, the uniform/clothing allowance “shall not exceed the amount authorized under the pertinent general provision in the annual GAA (General Appropriations Act), the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) said in a Budget Circular issued on March 8,2018.

Related

comments