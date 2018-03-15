Rody orders full review of DOJ findings

By Genalyn Kabiling

President Duterte wants a “full review” of the dismissal of the drug case against suspected big-time drug personalities after finding the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) decision “unacceptable,” a Palace official said yesterday.



“The President was clearly upset, dismayed by the decision of the DOJ and he wants a full review,” Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said during a media interview in Manila.

The President earlier declared he would invoke his power of supervision and control over the DOJ and review the dropping of charges against alleged drug lords Kerwin Espinosa, Peter Lima, and others.

Duterte, in a meeting with some Cabinet members and security officials in Malacañang last Tuesday, was disappointed with prosecutors’ recommendation that the case supposedly lacked evidence. He reportedly asked why Espinosa’s admission to drug trade involvement during a congressional inquiry was not admitted as evidence.

“I will invoke my power of supervision and control and will review the dismissal,” Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque quoted the President as saying.

The President also supposedly told Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II that he would take the place of Espinosa and Lim if they go scot free. Roque said Aguirre has formed a new investigation panel to review the case.

Andanar said the President was “not happy” with the DOJ decision junking the complaint against Espinosa and others.

