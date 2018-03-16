Binibini Eva Patalinjug focuses on positivity, success

By Robert R. Requintina

FEW days before the grand coronation of the much-awaited Bb. Pilipinas 2018 beauty pageant, Binibini 32 Eva Psychee Patalinjug has emphasized on cultivating positivity so that she could overcome any obstacle and difficulty.



“The biggest challenge in my life right now is overcoming my fear of failure. I really want to succeed in life,” said Patalinjug when asked about her preparations for the prestigious pageant after the parade of beauties at Araneta Center in Cubao last Saturday.

“I am afraid to fail and to fall but it’s always innate in me that when I fall, I always got up. I try to live up to the expectations of others and I try to become the very best version of myself every day,” she said.

The Cebuana beauty queen is one of the front-runners in the Bb. Pilipinas 2018 beauty contest which will be held at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on March 18. She is also taking up law at the University of San Carlos. She is a registered nurse who is into dancing, singing, and reading books.

Patalinjug, 23, said that she is aiming for the Bb. Pilipinas-Universe title in this year’s contest.

“Of course ‘Universe.’ I know that people want somebody for the ‘Universe’ title but it’s still a competition and it’s anybody’s game,” she said, when asked about the title she wanted to win.

In the history of local pageants, Patalinjug could be remembered as a former Mutya ng Pilipinas Asia Pacific International who was not able to compete abroad after her international pageants were postponed four times.

Patalinjug admitted that she felt disappointed about it but she understood the whole situation. “Perhaps this time, if given the chance, I would be able to represent the Philippines in another prestigious pageant abroad.”

