By Kristel Satumbaga

Defending champion Arellano University seeks to retain its crown even as the University of Perpetual Help tries to reclaim its lost glory when they banner the strong field in the 93rd NCAA Cheerdance Competition happening today at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.



Competition fires off at 3 p.m. with the Arellano Chief squad aiming for its third title overall.

But the race on top is expected to be fierce as Perpetual is eager to regain the crown they lost last season following an erratic performance.

Perpetual has already built a dynasty in the league, having won nine crowns in the 13-year-old competition.

“We will give it our very best to preserve the tradition of Perpetual Help in NCAA cheerleading,” said Perpetual Coach Ruf del Rosario.

