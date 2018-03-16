PBA DL: Akari routs Wang’s

By Jerome Lagunzad

Games Monday

(JCSGO Gym, Cubao)

12 p.m. – Perpetual vs

AMA Online Education

2 p.m. – Go for Gold vs

Zark’s Burger-Lyceum

With Sean Manganti showing the way, Akari-Adamson pulled away from Wang’s Basketball in the second half for a 90-71 victory yesterday and the second playoff ticket in the 2018 PBA D-League Aspirants Cup at the JCSGO Gym in Cubao, Quezon City.



The 6-foot-5 Manganti led all scorers with 24 points, 10 of them coming in their telling run in the third period where the Soaring Falcons turned a one-point lead at the break into a 17-point advantage, leaving the Couriers eating the dust.

It was the third straight victory and seventh overall in nine matches for Akari-Adamson, which secured its spot in the next round and gained a share of the top spot with Centro Escolar University.

“We really played well,” beamed Falcons coach Franz Pumaren, who got a combined 30-point production from top gunner Jerrick Ahanmisi and Cameroon center Papi Sarr who added 12 rebounds.

Big man Rey Publico finished with 20 points and five rebounds while Jeo Ambohot added 12 points that all went for naught as the Couriers saw an end to their three-game win-run and slip down to 5-3.

Earlier, Gamboa Coffee Mix pounced on the absence of CEU’s prized center Rod Ebondo since the second period for an impressive 100-83 victory.

Chris Bitoon provided the spark off the bench with 19 points while Fil-Am guard Trevis Jackson added 18 points and Mohammed Pare tallied 14 points and 17 rebounds to help the Coffee Lovers complete a stunning reversal over the playoff-bound Scorpions.

It was the second straight victory in the last three days and fifth overall in eight matches for Gamboa Coffee Mix.

