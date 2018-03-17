  • | Manila Bulletin | MBCN | Balita |
    • Home » Sports » Baseball » Adamson forces series decider

    Adamson forces series decider

    March 17, 2018 | Filed under: Baseball | Posted by:

    By Jonas Terrado

    Defending seven-time champion Adamson scored five runs in the top of the sixth inning to complete a comeback 8-5 victory over University of Santo Tomas yesterday and force their UAAP softball finals series to a deciding third game at the Rizal Memorial Baseball Stadium.

    Krisha Cantor scored off a fielding error by shortstop Ruzle Jumuad with two outs in the sixth to break a 3-all tie before graduating Dely Covarrubias and Jeanette Rusia hit a pair of two-run singles in the same inning to give the Lady Falcons an 8-3 lead and eventually force a rubber match on Tuesday.

    “Yun yung sinasabi ko sa kanila, pag naka-score tayo sa sixth inning, panalo tayo,” said Adamson coach Ana Santiago, whose team bounced back from a shock 6-3 loss three days earlier in the series opener.

    UST tried to mount a rally in the seventh and final inning when Hannah Torre drilled a two-run double to center with two outs, but Adamson pitcher Lyca Basa retired Tanya Belano on the next at-bat for the final out.

    The Falcons actually trailed 3-0 in the bottom half of the first when Basa coughed up a three-run homer by CJ Roa past the left field fence.

    Adamson responded with two runs in the second before Flor Pabiana slammed a solo home run off UST ace Mary Ann Antolihao to tie the contest in the third frame.

    Antolihao fanned six batters but gave up six earned runs off a season-high 11 hits in another no-relief appearance.

    comments