‘Meow! Now na’

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Ronald Constantino

FEEDBACK – Highspeed’s items on catty Hollywood actresses drew favorable feedback. As one reader puts it, “Nakakaaliw ang tarayan.” Actresses meowing and purring and scratching like kittens… as gathered by Boze Hadleigh in “Hollywood Babble On.” Very well then, “Meow! Now na.”



You know, once they’re dead, death just scrubs (celebrities) clean. Everybody says, “Oh, they were wonderful.” Suddenly, Grace Kelly didn’t drink. – JOAN RIVERS

They billed Vilma Banky as the “Hungarian Rhapsody.” But her accent was so thick, they should have called her “Hungarian goulash.” The moment talkies came in, she’s had it. – BARBARA STANWICK

Miss (Susan) Hayward was very unkind to me on the set of “Where Love Has Gone.” – BETTE DAVIS

She should have played my grandmother, not my mother. Then the picture might have been more interesting. – SUSAN HAYWARD on Bette Davis

Angela Lansbury hasn’t a mean bone in her body. She lets the men around her do all the dirty work. – AGNESS MOOREHEAD

The heyday of the Hollywood blonde is over. Before there was Harlow and Lana, and Marilyn. Now, being blonde has nothing at all to do with being sexy. There’s silly, giddy Goldie Hawn or chunky Kathleen Turner, who’s twice the woman – literally – that Lauren Bacall was, or Meryl Streep, who can act Polish or Australian but she sure as hell can’t act blonde! – JOAN BENNETT

Goldie Hawn is as bright as a dim bulb. – TOTIE FIELDS

Lauren Hutton is a magnificent model. But a model is only an imitation of the real thing. – LOTTE LENYA

Audrey Hepburn has exquisite manners, but my experience was that she lived and worked inside a cocoon. Very insulated. She didn’t really care to venture outside it or meet any new people. Her manners were a shade too exquisite. – MONA WASHBOURNE.

Related

comments