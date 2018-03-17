Senators nix 1-year closure of Boracay

By Hannah L. Torregoza

Senators yesterday balked at the prospect of closing Boracay for rehabilitation for one year, warning that such proposal by the government could cripple the country’s tourism in the long run.

“A one-year total closure may not be the best solution for the island and its locals,” said Sen. Nancy Binay.



“Although we all agree that a moratorium on building construction be imposed and we share the same observation that over-commercialization has created a serious environmental disaster,” Binay added.

Binay said this is just one aspect of the problem that the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, the Department of Interior and Local Government, and the Department of Tourism sees.

She said the likely loss of 17,000 jobs has not quite resonated with these agencies’ officials and that may be caused by the impact of a total closure.

“What’s troublesome about the DENR’s and the DoT’s recommendation is that wala silang konkretong hakbang kung ano ang gagawin sa mga madi-displace,” she said.

Binay said a phase-by-phase rehabilitation where government can strictly enforce the law and at the same time implement the needed corrective measures could be the better option for Boracay which is facing environmental degradation. “We want the island to breathe the same way we want the people of Boracay to live,” Binay said.

Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito said he is open to President Duterte’s proposal to close Boracay for a year. “That will be worth considering. Boracay has been abused and exploited through the years,” he said.

“Boracay has to be allowed breathe, to recuperate and be allowed for its wounds to heal. We might as well save Boracay which is one of our country’s treasures and enjoy it longer than to see its demise if we do not do something about it,” Ejercito pointed out.

Sen. Joel Villanueva said that like what his other colleagues have said, he believes that a total shutdown of Boracay “should not be undertaken without a clear, realistic, and time-bound plan of action.”

“The full closure of Boracay could cripple our local tourism industry. It could also have a devastating economic impact for the businesses that are compliant, and for the formal and informal workers who rely on the island for their livelihood,” Villanueva said.

Thailand’s tourist island, Phuket, he said, was able to do it. “But Thailand has such a well-entrenched tourism infrastructure that could absorb the loss of visitors to that island. We are not there yet,” Villanueva said.

