2 sisters die in fire

By Niño N. Luces

LIGAO CITY, Albay – Two sisters perished in a fire that razed a two-storey residential house in Ligao City on Sunday.



SF04 Aramis Balde, spokesperson of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) in Bicol, identified the fatalities as Rochele Lovendino, 22 and Rea Lovendino 13.

According to Balde, the two ladies were trapped inside the flaming house made of light and concrete materials. Balde said the father of the victims, Benjamin Lovendino, also suffered injuries from the same incident but is now recuperating at a hospital.

