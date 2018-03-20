Basketball, Palaro at PSA Forum

Two upcoming major tournaments are today’s topic of discussion in the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum at the Tapa King Restaurant at the Araneta Center in Cubao.



The FIBA U-16 Asian Championship in China and this year’s Palarong Pambansa will be featured in the session presented by San Miguel Corp. Tapa King, and the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp.

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) executive director Sonny Barrios, along with the coaching staff and some members of Batang Gilas are on hand to talk about the team’s campaign in the March 26 to April 1 meet that serves as qualifier for the FIBA U-17 Basketball World Cup.

Meanwhile, Department of Education Undersecretary Tonisito Umali, director Rizalino Jose Rosales, and Paulo Motita tackle the Palarong Pambansa to be held in Vigan, Ilocos Sur from April 16 to 20.

PSA president Dodo Catacutan enjoins members to attend the public sports program.

