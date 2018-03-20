Manila Pavilion fire: A survivor’s tale

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Neil Ramos

A call from his technical director was what alerted Rene Napeñas, head of the National Commission for Culture and Arts’ (NCCA) Public Affairs and Information Office (PAIO), of the fire that engulfed The Manila Pavilion Hotel, Sunday.



Their group was billeted at the hotel in preparation for a concert the NCCA organized at the Rizal Park that day as part of Buwan ng Panitikan.

“I don’t know what would have happened if I didn’t get that call,” Napeñas said in a recent phone interview, seemingly shuddering form the thought, going on to admit he had no idea whatsoever there was fire until then.

“We were at the 17th floor, room 1717. At the time, we were just relaxing as we just had breakfast,” he said.

Even the hotel staff he encountered in the hallway after the call seemed oblivious of the fact.

“She was going about her business lang, naglilinis siya. I don’t know pero nga kasi there was no fire alarm, we didn’t hear any as far as I could remember.”

Napeñas, along with several of his staff, decided to make their way to a nearby stairs as quickly as they can.

From the 17th floor, they made it through only until the third floor, where the smoke was already so thick they could hardly see anything.

“I actually lost consciousness at one point, I could hardly breathe,” Napeñas related.

Their group decided to go back up to the fifth floor.

“We found our way to the pool area where, thankfully, we were able to breathe fresh air,” Napeñas shared.

He also took solace in the fact that many of the hotel’s guests were also there.

“Siguro mga higit 30 kami doon so, kahit paano you felt you were in the right place,” he said.

But their ordeal was far from over. Thick smoke was already seeping through the area.

“So we all went back to looking for a place to exit the building,” Napeñas recalled. “Ang hirap. Para kaming mga daga. Parito kami at paroon, naghahanap ng butas.”

Then one of them found a part of the hotel seemingly covered with simple “yero.”

“Mayroon parang construction area du’n na, nu’ng tinanggal na namin ‘yung yero, nakita namin na puwede kaming tumalon from there to escape.”

It was easier said than done.

Napeñas admitted, “Nagdadalawang isip ako kasi ang taas niya. Ilang feet din iyon. One wrong move and you could fall and die.”

He decided to take a chance, eventually.

“Nu’ng tumalon ako sakto naman pero siguro dahil medyo mabigat ako, napasama ang bagsak ko.”

In any case, he could only be too happy to finally escape hell.

“Masakit ang buong katawan ko ngayon, bugbog at puro pasa ako, pero I could only really be thankful na nakaligtas ako,” Napeñas said.

He was saddened to hear about several people who perished in the fire.

According to latest reports, at least five individuals died there.

Napeñas said, “I wish na sana walang (namatay) pero like most, I could only pray for them.”

“Last year nga na-confine din ako ng matagal sa hospital due to complications relating to diabetes. When I got through that, I thought, second chance in life ko na. Now, ito. Sabi ko nga, laking pasalamat ko na lang talaga sa Diyos,” he added.

As for the show they organized that day, he said, “It went on without a hitch. Siyempre the show must go on, ‘di ba?”

Napeñas would rather not comment on reports the sprinklers and fire alarm system of the hotel failed.

“As far as I’m concerned wala lang talaga akong narinig na fire alarm. Wala rin kaming abisong natanggap sa room namin (about the fire). Siguro, ang sa akin, napansin ko lang, parang hindi sila handa sa pagkakataon na ‘yon.”

Napeñas is set for confinement at the Manila Doctor’s Hospital.

According to him, The Manila Pavilion agreed to shoulder his expenses.

Related

comments