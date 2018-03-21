Man accused of raping niece, 8

By KATE LOUISE B. JAVIER

A construction worker was arrested along with his live-in partner for allegedly raping his eight-year-old niece whom he snatched from her classroom in Caloocan City, Monday morning.



The suspect identified as Herbert Tagulao, 29, husband of the girl’s aunt, was hauled off to jail upon the complaints of the victim’s mother. Police also detained the suspect’s current live-in partner, Airis Jandog, 29, for allegedly trying to cover-up the crime.

Probers learned that Tagulao had a previous attempted rape case.

Based on police report, Angel (not her real name), a Grade 2 pupil included in the top 10 of the class, was kidnapped by Tagulao inside Kasarinlan Elementary School in Barangay 28 at about 9 a.m., Monday.

Tagulao brought the girl inside his house on Langaray Street in Barangay 14, where the alleged rape happened, police said.

The girl recalled that her uncle removed her clothes, licked her private part and raped her. She shouted for help but the suspect put a pillow on her mouth, according to police.

“Nabungi ‘yung bata dahil sa force n’ya. Nagdugo ang bibig. Naihi pa raw ito habang ginagawa ito ng ating suspek,” said Caloocan police chief Jemar Modequillo.

Three hours after, Angel was found by a concerned citizen crying in front of a gasoline station. She was brought to the Barangay 28 hall, where she narrated her ordeal to her mother.

Around 7 p.m. on the same day, police apprehended Tagulao on Kawal Street in Barangay 28. He denied raping Angel, saying he just cuddled her.

PO2 Mary Jane Lukban, head of the city police’s Women and Children Protection Desk, said Jandog was also arrested and will face charges for alleged “cover up” of her partner’s crime.

Jandog told police that she saw Angel without any clothes when she arrived home. She just instructed Tagulao to return the child instead of reporting the incident to authorities.

Lukban said they will also determine if there was negligence on the part of Angel’s teacher when the girl was taken away during class hours.

“The teacher did not notice that the suspect came to get the child. She said that she was busy giving papers to her students that time. She then called the girl’s mother and told that the child was missing,” Lukban narrated.

Police said they will file appropriate charges against Tagulao and Jandog who are now detained at the Caloocan City Police Station.

