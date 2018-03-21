PNP monitors transport strikes

By Martin A. Sadongdong

The Philippine National Police (PNP) yesterday revealed that it is monitoring all strikes staged by various transport groups in the coming days.



Chief Superintendent John Bulalacao, PNP spokesperson, said that this is to secure the riding public and provide them with the necessary assistance.

“Nakahanda po ang kapulisan [kung] anuman ang mangyari sa labas, lalo na sa napapabalitang maaring magkaroon ng hindi magandang insidente sa transport strikes,” Bulalacao said.

“Ang PNP [ay] patuloy na mag-mo-monitor dito sa mga magiging activities nitong mga transport groups,” he added.

This, after President Duterte suspended the classes in all levels in Metro Manila yesterday due to the “threats” of strikes that would be staged by transport groups.

“The President has instructed that he will suspend classes even with the slightest threat of a strike to ensure the protection and well-being of students,” presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.

However, Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operator Nationwide (Piston) national president George San Mateo denied any protest was held by transport groups yesterday, adding that the class suspension yesterday due to a strike was a “fake news” from Malacañang.

On Monday, the PISTON took to the streets their denouncement of the national government’s public utility vehicle (PUV) modernization program.

However, the PNP said the effect of the transport strike was minimal.

