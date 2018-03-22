Record-setting 53rd Anvil Awards to name winners

THE STARS OF THE PUBLIC RELATIONS and communications profession will shine during the 53rd Anvil Awards gala sponsored by the Public Relations Society of the Philippines (PRSP).



Presented annually by the PRSP, the Anvil is the symbol of excellence in public relations. It is given to outstanding public relations programs, tools and, now, even individual practitioners who, after careful screening and vetting by distinguished PR professionals and notable experts in various fields, have reached the highest standards of PR practice and are deemed exemplary for their professional insight and skill, creativity and resourcefulness.

This year, the PRSP received a record-breaking number of entries, a total of 450 submissions, up by more than 10 percent from 404 entries last year.

“We are very pleased and surprised by the volume of entries we have received. The enthusiastic response from PR practitioners nationwide shows the growing importance and credibility of the field of public relations in the country. It certainly plays an important role in any company or organization,” said Owen Cammayo, chairman of the 53rd Anvil Awards and PRSP board director. “It also indicates’ the increasing commitment of PR practitioners to elevate the practice of the profession by vying for excellence under rigorous standards,” he said.

Cammayo, head of Corporate Affairs and Communications of the Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI), said that PRSP has gathered some of the most groundbreaking and innovative tools and programs thus far.

“Selecting the qualifying entries was a daunting task for our screeners and judges. The entries revealed a wealth of new ideas that flowed from the boundless creativity and ingenuity of Filipino communicators,” said Cammayo.

The distinguished board of jurors is headed by Manila Bulletin Executive Vice President Herminio “Sonny” B. Coloma Jr. The other jurors include notable and accomplished PR practitioners Norman Agatep, Yoly Crisanto, Angela Javier Cruz, Angelica Dalupan, Jayvee Fernandez, Zeny Iglesias, Connie Kalagayan, Yoly Ong, Ramon “Bong” Osorio, and Ramon Tuazon.

The 53rd Anvil Awards included categories under PR Programs such as PR Programs On Sustained Basis, PR Programs Directed at Specific Stakeholders, and Specialized PR Programs (advocacy campaign), while PR Tools covered Publications, Multimedia, and Exhibits and Special Events.

Winners will be announced at the Gabi ng Parangal for the 53rd Anvil Awards on March 23, 2018, at the Shangri-La Hotel at The Fort, Taguig City, supported by Banco de Oro (BDO)as Gold Sponsor in cooperation with partner sponsors such as Ayala Corp, Ayala Land, Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI), Globe, GSIS, Land Bank of the Philippines, Philex Mining, Ramon F. Garcia 7 Company, CPAs, Ripple 8 and media partners ABS-CBN, Adobo Magazine, Business Mirror, Business World, GMA 7, Manila Bulletin, The Manila Times, Philippines Graphic, Philippine Star and Pilipino Mirror.

