Sharon honored to have dinner with Pres. Duterte

By ROBERT R. REQUINTINA

MEGASTAR Sharon Cuneta hit back at people who criticized her after she had a private dinner with President Rodrigo Duterte in Malacañang Tuesday.



“I stopped explaining myself when I realized other people only understand from their level of perception,” said Cuneta on Instagram.

Some netizens were surprised at the meeting especially when Cuneta’s husband Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan belongs to the political opposition. Pangilinan is the current President of the Liberal Party.

Cuneta said that Pangilinan was not bothered by the meeting. Joining Cuneta in the private dinner was her brother Chet.

“My beloved only brother with the exact same DNA as mine, Chet, @chetdc9 finally met his idol and hero tonight. My Daddy was a good friend of the President’s. Kuya and I always find ways to make each other happy.

“Tonight, I was not only happy and honored to have dinner with Pres. Duterte, but also to make my Kuya the happiest I’ve ever been able to make him. Hope you’re happy, Daddy!

“I love you so much, Kuya ko. And thank you, Mr. President. We pray that God’s hand be upon you so that you may steer our country where He knows it will be best!” she said.

Cuneta skipped the jewelry launch of her daughter actress KC Concepcion for dinner with the President.

“May God bless you, sir. (Miss you, Mayor Inday!) (Thanks so much for everything, @bernsrp Berna! Luv u!) P.S. It would’ve been awkward had I been at KC’s avec moi jewelry launch had both her papa and dad-then I-been there;

“Turns out her Pa wasn’t able to make it. Still, glad I didn’t go to unintentionally steal any of KC’s thunder or happiness. And KC knew I wasn’t going to be able to attend her launch before dinner with the President was confirmed,” she said.

Cuneta also said that she was very excited to tell her husband about the meeting between Duterte and her brother.

“Got home before sunrise then my hubby woke up to start his day. Di pa ko nakakatanggal ng make-up cos I was excitedly making him kuwento about the President and kuya and our friends and how much fun we had.

“He’s so chill and happy that kuya and I are happy! Di naman personal ang di nila pagkakasundo sa pulitika, sabi nga ni Tatay Digong kanina eh – they respect each other even if they disagree on certain things. Well – that’s why it’s nice that we live in a free country. Politics? Temporary. My Dad was the President’s good friend? Hey – deal closed!

Blessed to have a hubby like my dork,” she said.

Cuneta said that Duterte ate sardines during dinner. “Ito po ang mga kinukuwento ko kay Kiko kanina pa! Kumain ng sardines si Tatay Digong kanina, nagcrave tuloy ako. Magsasardinas din kami ni Kiko bago ako matulog!!!”

Duterte gifted Cuneta a ballpen and her companions as token of appreciation before they left. “And each of us got this Presidential gift when we were about to leave. My kuya is so happy that he might go back later to swim in the river around Malacañan! Hahaha!”

