Cristal's Choice favored

Balik Metro Turf tayo this weekend kung saan may 11 races tayo today at 13 din bukas.



No special races today pero bukas, Sunday, mayroon tayong 10 Philracom-MMTCI-RBHS with added prizes to the winners only na matutunghayan ninyo sa inyong hawak na programa karera.

No special “something” pero napili ko lamang banggitin ito dahil may mas magagandang pagkakagrupo ang mga ito sa tingin ko.

Narito: Set to be disputed at a distance of 1,200 meters the entries here are AS. Bagatsing’s Cristal’s Choice; M.B. de Torres’ Quick Lightning; J.Y. Tionloc’s Wood Ridge; J.C. Pabilic’s Clear Talk; AKG’s Big Scoop, and N.O. Morales’ couple entry Powerhook and Rapid’s Run. Bukas Sunday ito itatakbo.

Ngayong Sabado naman, may two sets each ng WTA, Pick-6, Pick-5, pati na ang Pick-4.

Take note ang karera ngayon ay magsisimula ng alas tres ng hapon.

All races today have a guaranteed prize of P120,000 to the winners.

So there…See you guys at Samson’s Billiard OTB at Saint Joseph and or at Obel Dela Paz Momay’s Carinderia OTB at Marick Cainta. Good Luck!!!

