Duterte orders arrest of Dimple Star operator

President Duterte yesterday ordered the arrest of the operator of Dimple Star Transport in the aftermath of the accident in Sablayan, Occidental Mindoro in which 19 persons were killed and 21 persons were injured last Tuesday.



Special Assistant to the President Christopher “Bong” Go said Duterte ordered the arrest during his unannounced visit to site of the accident. “Pinahuli ni PRRD operator and pinahuli nya ang lahat ng colorum,” Go said in a text message to Malacañang reporters.

Duterte made an unannounced visit to the site and to the wake of some of the fatalities away from the prying eyes of the media. He also paid a visit to those recuperating in the hospital.

No other details were given to Malacañang reporters as of press time. Duterte’s visit to Sablayan was not part of his official schedule yesterday which only showed his attendance to two events in Davao City at 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Photos shared by Go to Palace reporters showed Duterte talking to some officers of the Philippine National Police-Highway Patrol Group. The President was assisted by Go and Land Transportation and Franchising Regulatory Board chief Martin Delgra III.

Malacañang vowed justice for the victims of the accident but said that it would be better to wait for the investigation to finish.

Meanwhile, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board has ordered the suspension of the entire fleet of Dimple Star.

It cited “gross negligence” and “pathetic conditions” of its terminal and buses and previous accidents that killed and wounded many.

The suspension order which covers 118 units under 10 franchises for 30 days is on top of the preventive suspension order the LTFRB earlier released.

The PSO released last March 21 was issued after the accident. The latest suspension order was issued when the board found out numerous violations of the bus company following a series of inspections at their terminal on Main Ave. in Quezon City. (Argyll Cyrus B. Geducos and Alexandria Dennise San Juan)

