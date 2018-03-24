NBA: Celtics’ Irving to undergo knee surgery

2 SHARES Share Tweet

By Rafael Bandayrel

Boston Celtics star guard Kyrie Irving will undergo what the team described as a “minimally invasive” knee surgery on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time), according to Shams Charania of The Vertical.

The Celtics did not offer further details; instead they stated that “further information will be provided following the procedure.”

Head coach Brad Stevens also told reporters last Tuesday that the point guard will travel with the team during their four-game road stint to get a second opinion.

Celtics General Manager Danny Ainge, however, said Mar. 15 that Irving would likely need surgery at some point in the future.

Irving has been battling knee-soreness which kept him out since Mar. 11. In his absence, Terry Rozier has been starting for the number-two seed in the East.

Related

comments