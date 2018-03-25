Ateneo, FEU secure semis

By Kristel Satumbaga

Games Today

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

8 a.m. – La Salle vs UST (Men’s)

10 a.m. – Adamson vs NU (Men’s)

2 p.m. – UST vs NU (Women’s)

4 p.m. – Ateneo vs Adamson (Women’s)

Defending three-time champion Ateneo and Far Eastern University overcame their respective foes yesterday and booked their tickets to the Final Four of the UAAP men’s volleyball at The Arena in San Juan City.



The Eagles survived the gritty plays of the University of the Philippines Maroons, 24-26, 25-15, 25-18, 31-29, while the Tamaraws bested the University of the East Warriors, 25-19, 25-12, 29-27.

With their victories – their 9th in 11 games – Ateneo and FEU join so leader National University (9-1) in the next round.

It was a morale-boosting performance for the Eagles, who are coming off a stinging 25-27, 25-23, 25-20, 21-25, 16-14 loss to the Tamaraws last week.

“Medyo mabigat para sa amin (after that loss),” said Ateneo Coach Oliver Almadro. “We have to be more consistent and more aggressive next time.”

Marck Espejo came through with another sterling performance for Ateneo as he exploded for 30 points highlighted by 25 kills, while veteran setter Ish Polvorosa provided smart plays in the crunch and finished with 39 excellent sets.

In the distaff side, FEU fought back one set down to turn back University of the Philippines, 21-25, 25-16, 25-20, 25-22, and bolster its Final Four bid.

