Cops sacked for extortion

By Danny J. Estacio

CAMP VICENTE LIM, Laguna – The Police Regional Office 4A (CALABARZON) ordered the dismissal from service of five police officers assigned in Sta. Rosa City after they were found guilty of Grave Misconduct in violation of Article 294 of the Revised Penal Code (Robbery-Extortion).



The case against the policemen identified as Warren Ryan M. Carpena, Troyluss Ambrocius C. Yldeso, John Morris A. Alicbusan, Clayson P. Benabese, and Glicerio L. Cruzen, stemmed from a complaint of a couple identified as Cristy and Rommel De Castro, who were reportedly bilked by the quintet of some P30,000 as part of a modus dubbed Tokhang-for-Ransom Aug. 4 last year.

The couple claimed the cops demanded P1,000,000 from them to avoid drug-peddling charges. The cops would eventually settle with the P33,200 they were able to withdraw from an Automated Teller Machine (ATM).

