I-ACT meets to tackle drive vs colorum PUVs

Transportation authorities are expected to craft a comprehensive strategy to eliminate colorum vehicles in the country’s roads during a meeting today.



Department of Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade said the Inter-Agency Council on Traffic would meet and discuss how to efficiently implement President Duterte’s latest directive on the nationwide crackdown on colorum vehicles.

The meeting will be attended by IACT members, including the Department of Transportation, Philippine National Police-Highway Patrol Group, Metro Manila Development Authority, Land Transportation Office, Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board, and concerned local government units.

“The President’s order is simple. He said, ‘Put a stop to the nonsense of colorum vehicles. Make it nationwide, arrest them all because they are illegal.’ The DOTr is committed to carry out its duty following the President’s statement outlining the tasks to be done,” Tugade said in a government radio program hosted by Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar last Saturday.

“There will be a meeting on how conduct a nationwide campaign against colorum vehicles. The agenda of the meeting is how to pursue, how to scour, how to stop them from operating in our roads,” he added.

The President recently ordered the arrest of drivers and operators of colorum public utility vehicles after visiting the site of the deadly bus crash in Occidental Mindoro. (Genalyn D. Kabiling)

