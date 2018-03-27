Storm ‘Jelawat’ to bring rains in E. Visayas, Caraga

By Ellalyn V. Ruiz

It has yet to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility but the advancing clouds of tropical cyclone off the Pacific Ocean will likely bring rains over Eastern Visayas and Caraga in the next few days.



The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration warned residents and Holy Week vacationers in Eastern Visayas and Caraga to be on alert for possible flash floods or landslides due to scattered rains and thunderstorms from the trough or extension of a tropical cyclone with international name “Jelawat.”

Jelawat slightly slowed down at 20 kilometers per hour but maintained its northwest movement towards the PAR. It was estimated at 1,210 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur around noon yesterday, with maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 80 kph.

PAGASA said the storm could enter the PAR between last night and this morning, and will be given the local name “Caloy.”

It is less likely to make landfall on any part of the country due to its recurving track or towards Japan.

This morning, PAGASA said the storm is expected to be 945 kms east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar.

