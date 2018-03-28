Barangay hall cockfight busted

By Joseph Jubelag

KORONADAL CITY, South Cotabato – Police arrested Tuesday three people at a barangay hall here after they were caught organizing a cockfight therein.



The suspects were identified as Zaldy Lodrico, Godofredo Bolanio, and Remy Ausan. Bets amounting to P20,000 were seized from the trio.

Due to the same, Eric Domingo, village chair of Barangay Caloocan, was placed under investigation by the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG).

Supt. Allan Penaverde, Koronadal City police chief, said they had already warned Domingo to cease from holding a cockfight inside the barangay hall compound prior but the latter apparently ignored them.

