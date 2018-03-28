Reds declare ceasefire

By MIKE U. CRISMUNDO

BUTUAN CITY – The New People’s Army (NPA) in Caraga will halt their tactical offensive against government forces in observance of Holy Week, it was learned Tuesday.



In a statement released to various news agencies in Northeastern Mindanao, Ka Ariel Montero, spokesperson of the CPP-NPA Regional Operation Command (ROC) in Northeastern Mindanao, said all their field units in Caraga will stop operations against the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and Philippine National Police (PNP) “in deference to the peaceful observance of the Filipino people’s Holy week tradition” from today until April 1.

He maintained the directive “applies to all commands and units of the NPA and the people’s militia in the region.”

Ka Ariel made clear, however, all NPA units will maintain defensive position to protect themselves from any hostile action from the AFP and PNP.

Lt. Tere Ingente, 4th Infantry Public Affairs Officer, is wary of the pronouncement.

In a phone interview Tuesday, she said, “It is not the first time the leadership (NPA) announced suspension of offensive. Most of the time, it is a deception.”

“So, no matter what pronouncements the NPA terrorists may issue, our troops will remain vigilant,” she added.

