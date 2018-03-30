Boracay closure is in best interest of nation – Palace

By GENALYN KABILING

The nation should be ready to “bite the bullet or take the bitter pill” in the event government pushes through with the temporary closure of Boracay island, according to a Palace official.



Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said the government might need six months to a year to implement rehabilitation works, including addressing the island’s environmental and zoning problems.

Andanar stressed that saving Boracay was in the public interest especially for the future generation.

“Kung maging short term iyong mga pananaw natin, masisira at masisira iyong isla, ang makikinabang lang ay itong henerasyon na ito, iyong mga henerasyon bukas ay hindi na makikinabang,” he said in a recent radio interview.

“So we must really bite the bullet or take the bitter pill. Alam kong maraming magsasakripisyo dito sapagkat iyong hanap-buhay maapektuhan. Pero kung titingnan talaga natin six months to one year lang naman ang hinihingi ng gobyerno para maiayos ang problema diyan,” he added.

President Duterte earlier indicated he was amenable to temporarily close down the island, which he has described as a cesspool, to pave the way for rehabilitation efforts. An inter-agency task force has already recommended a six-month closure of Boracay starting April 26.

Andanar said Boracay, known for its white sand beaches and crystal clear waters, is struggling with a bad sewerage problem. He said poor waste management has polluted the sea, citing that the coastline has been strewn with green algae growth.

“Dumudumi ho iyong dagat at of course kung ito po ay hindi mapigilan ay wala ng pupuntang turista,” he said.

Apart from the waste management concerns, Andanar also lamented the disregard by some beachfront resorts of the 30-meter shoreline easement rule on the island. He said travelers could no longer walk along the beach because the resorts have illegally occupied the space and placed fence around their supposed properties.

