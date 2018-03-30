Tagle calls for end to fake news

By LESLIE AQUINO

Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle yesterday called for an end to fake news.

“Let us put a stop to fake news! We are not called and consecrated to bring fake news, only Good News especially through the integrity of our lives,” the cardinal said in a CBCP News post.



Tagle, who presided the Chrism Mass at the Manila Cathedral, said like the ordained, Catholics also have the same mission to evangelize and share the Good News.

“Evangelization is our common goal,” he said.

However, His Eminence stressed evangelization is different from manipulating the truth to deceive people.

“Manipulation thrives in the context of disrespect that’s why fake news proliferates. I can deliberately deceive people because I have no covenant relationship with them. I dont care. I only want to manipulate the truth so that I tell what I want. That is not evangelization,” said Tagle.

“Evangelization, communicating the truth of God’s love especially to the poor, happens in a covenant relationship not in a context where some see people as objects to be manipulated for one’s purposes,” he added.

But the task of evangelization, Tagle said is not without a challenge as he emphasized that proclaiming the Gospel requires “attentiveness” to human condition, specifically to the poor and those who are suffering.

