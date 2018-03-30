Unfair statement

By Rica Cruz

Hi Ms. Rica,

My boyfriend and I are having sex po, pero hindi ako nagoorgasm. Sabi ng boyfriend ko, OK daw po un para hindi po ako mabuntis. Totoo po ba ito? Kailangan po ba mag-orgasm para mabuntis?



Unorgasmic Girl

Hello Unorgasmic Girl,

To answer your question directly – hindi kailangan mag-orgasm ang babae para mabuntis. Although it can make the whole baby-making experience more pleasurable and exciting, hindi ito crucial para mabuntis ang babae.

Ang pagbubuntis ay depende sa pagme-meet ng healthy na sperm at healthy na egg cell; at pagkakaroon ng healthy cervical mucus in the environment. Penile-vaginal penetration or sexual intercourse and pinaka madalas na gawin for a sperm to meet an egg and to get pregnant. However, may iba pang mga paraan that doesn’t involve penile-vaginal intercourse to make a baby.

Ayon sa boyfriend mo, nakakabuti na hindi ka mag-orgasm para hindi ka mabuntis. Well, I think that statement could be unfair for you. Although the role of orgasm in pregnancy is still uncertain; the role of orgasm for you to experience pleasure is a bonus! So, why not, try to explore your body, para makita mo kung magugustuhan mo ang pag-oorgasm. In women, it is easier to achieve orgasm through clitoral stimulation, so I suggest that the next time you and your boyfriend do the deed, try to stimulate your clitoris and see how different the experience could be for you.

Now for men, penile orgasms are very common kapag may vaginal intercourse. Although, pwedeng mag-ejaculate at makabuntis without an orgasm, more often than not, the ejaculation of the semen during orgasm makes the orgasm more intended for pregnancy.

So, to go back to your question, pwede ka pa rin mabuntis kahit hindi ka nag-oorgams, kasi the orgasm for women is (at least for now) known as a tool for pleasure than for pregnancy. So enjoy! #takeitfromthesexymind

With love and lust,

Rica

* * *

If you have questions on love and sex that you want me to answer, you may message me atwww.facebook.com/TheSexyMind

Biography: Rica Cruz is a Licensed Psychologist, Marriage Counselor, and, Sex and Relationships Therapist. She comes out as the Resident Psychologist on Boys’ Night Out every Thursday night on Magic 89.9.

