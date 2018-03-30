What Alden learned from Tirso

By Nestor Cuartero

CHALLENGED BY THE VETERANS: Alden Richards says his acting chops were challenged as he shared the small screen last Monday with veteran actor Tirso Cruz III in “Eat, Bulaga’s!” Lenten offering.

In the episode entitled “Haligi ng Pangarap,” the two were caught in a story of a father’s love, dedication and patience to his son amid the trial they both face when the latter figured in a debilitating accident.

FIRST TIME WITH TIRSO: It was Alden’s first time to work with Tirso, himself a (former) matinee idol. Acting with a movie veteran inspired Alden to apply what he learned from a recent intensive acting workshop he took under New York-based acting coach Anthony Vincent Bova.

“Before, I thought I didn’t need to attend any workshop anymore because people say I could act. But I was wrong. I only knew so little about my skills. So, when I took the class with Mr. Bova, I discovered that when you say acting, it’s actually you who’s there. You don’t pretend to be someone else. It’s all you. You just get certain energy, whether negative or positive, that is fit for the role,” he explains.

The young actor added that after watching how Cruz meticulously handled each scene, it gave him a new found respect and passion for acting.

“Acting has been part of my life since I entered show business. I found a new passion for it since attending the workshop. There’s actually a new fire within me that pushes me to do more,” he said.

MORE WORKSHOPS: After doing a series of shows in New Jersey and Toronto in April, Alden will head to New York to reunite with Bova for another two-day Eric Morris-inspired acting workshop.

Richards said it’s a continuous learning process for him and it’s his way of showing his dedication and love for his craft.

“It’s another opportunity for me to grow. I want to do more, I want to know what I can do, what I cannot do, what my strengths and weaknesses are. It’s a continuous learning process for me.”

LOVE AND FORGIVENESS: “Eat Bulaga” presented six touching stories of love, loss, family, and friendship in its annual Lenten Special which aired from the 26th to the 28th. He said the stories, especially his episode with Cruz, taught everyone about acceptance and forgiveness.

“Ours is really a story about family. There’s no perfect one and we all go through difficult times in life. But if forgiveness is strong, we will learn to understand and tolerate each other,” Richards said.

Other episodes on the Lenten series included “A Daughter’s Love,” “Pamilya,” “Hating Kapatid” and “Taray ni Tatay.”

It was noteworthy that “Eat Bulaga” also hired the services of Nora Aunor in the episode “A Daughter’s Love.”

