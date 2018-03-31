Warning vs conjunctivitis

1 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Health (DoH) has reminded the public to practice good hand hygiene to avoid the spread of conjunctivitis or sore eyes, which is most common during this time of the year.



The health department described sore eyes as “a redness and inflammation of the membranes (conjunctiva) covering the whites of the eyes and the inner parts of the eyelids.”

A person with sore eyes usually suffers from itching and redness, presence of watery pus-like discharge, experiencing pain upon exposure to sunlight, and eyelids are sometimes stuck together upon waking up.

The infection usually lasts from 5 to 12 days, the DoH said.

The health department said that there is no specific treatment for sore eyes during its acute phase of at least one to two weeks. “If eye discharge is profuse and pus-like or patient develops blurring vision or severe pain, consult with an ophthalmologist,” the DoH reminded. (Analou de Vera)

Related

comments