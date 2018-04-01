Current DoH officials may face charges

Department of Health (DoH) officials appointed by the Duterte administration may face the same serious charges sought to be recommended against their predecessors for inaction to warnings to temporarily stop the Dengvaxia vaccination program.



Surigao del Sur Rep. Johnny Ty-Pimentel, chairman of the House Committee on Good Government, aired this warning even as Quezon Rep. Angelina Tan, chairperson of the House Committee on Health, revealed that she had recommended to former Health Secretary Paulyn Ubial the continued suspension of the anti-dengue vaccination program initiated by the previous government under former President Benigno Aquino III.

At the sidelights of a press conference prior to Congress adjournment, Pimentel disclosed that the good government and health panels will recommend the filing of criminal charges against former and incumbent officials, mostly from the DoH, not only for pursuing the anomalous R3.2 billion Dengvaxia vaccination program. (Ben Rosario)

