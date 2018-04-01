James, Nadine confront live-in issue

by Nestor Cuartero

JUST A THOUGHT: Your big opportunity may be right where you are now. – Napoleon Hill

•



: Are they or are they not living in?

How important is sex to a relationship?

James Reid and Nadine Lustre calmly begged off from answering these two sensitive questions as they faced media over the weekend to promote their new movie, Never Not Love You.



Media’s curiousity stemmed from constant talks that James and Nadine are a live-in couple. It all started from a candid remark from Nadine who herself said so.

The admission impacted on the couple’s career path. Fans and netizens posted conflicting opinions. Talk about image re-building and realigning.

Their management, Viva, decided to call their recent concert, REVolution, portraying the couple as rebels. The show was a big hit.

Now comes their new movie, opening March 31, which portrays them as a couple living together in London.

•

RAW EMOTION ON SCREEN: Never Not Love Me is a romance drama shot mainly in London, with some scenes taken in Manila and Zambales.

The film reunites the JaDine tandem with box-office writer-director Antoinette Jadaone.

In the movie, James is Gio, a freelance graphic designer, while Nadine is Joanne, a management trainee in an ad agency.

Their young, carefree and reckless love affair ends abruptly as their dream takes them to different paths.

They, however, cross paths once again a few years later only to discover that so many things have changed, including the kind of love they once had for each other.

Jadaone says ‘Never’ is a total departure from the innocent and easy going characters James and Nadine played in earlier movie or TV projects, including their big screen debut, “Diary ng Panget” and phenomenal primetime teleseryes such as “Till I Met You” and “On the Wings of Love.”

Nadine says Never Not Love Me shows them in an environment that’s more raw, more real, more true to life. Tunay na buhay.

The film is a joint project between VIVA Films and Project 8 corner San Joaquin Projects.

