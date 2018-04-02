Thais more experienced than Pinoy Cuppers

Former local top junior netter Francis Casey Alcantara is wary of the Philippine Davis Cup team’s chances against Thailand when the two teams clash in the Asia Oceania Zone Group II tie second round this weekend.

“They (Thailand) are more experienced than we are,” said Alcantara, a veteran of the Davis Cup since 2009.

The Philippine Tennis Association revealed the team composition for the two-day, best-of-five affair that includes Alcantara, AJ Lim, Jeson Patrombon, John Bryan Otico and Johnny Arcilla.

It was almost the same team that triumphed against Indonesia (4-1) last February except for Arcilla, who replaced Jurence Mendoza.

Like Alcantara, Arcilla is no stranger in the Davis Cup scene after competing for the squad since 2000. The 38-year-old, however, last represented the country in 2014.

Alcantara expected the tie to be tough with Thailand’s strong lineup composed of netters with Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) rankings.

“They (Thailand) are solid, as usual,” Alcantara said, referring to doubles player veterans Sanchai and Sonchat Ratiwatana.

The Thai twins are ranked No. 102 in the world.

Joining the twins are Wishaya Trongcharoenchaikul, ranked No. 427 in singles, Jirat Navasirisomboon, and Palaphoom Kovapitukted. (Kristel Satumbaga)

