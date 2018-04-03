7 dead in ‘Semana’ anti-drugs ops

By Martin A. Sadongdong

The Philippine National Police announced yesterday that the Holy Week was “generally peaceful” but anti-drugs operations continued across the country which resulted into the death of seven alleged drug personalities and arrest of 811 others.



PNP chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa said that from March 28 to April 1, four drug targets died in various drug stings in Region 3 and one each in Region 4-A, Region 12, and Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Dela Rosa said there were no “Tokhang” (knock and plead) operations during Holy Week since under the new operational guidelines, it would only be conducted during “office hours” – from Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On the other hand, 39 drowning incidents were reported in 10 regions across the country, according to the PNP National Operations Center.

Ten incidents were reported in Region 4-A, nine in Central Luzon, eight in the Region 2, five in Region 5, two in Region 11, and one each in Region 1, Region 7, Region 8, Northern Mindanao, and Region 13.

