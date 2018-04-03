James at Nadine, usapang kasal

By ROBERT R. REQUINTINA

INAMIN ng magkasintahang sila James Reid at Nadine Lustre na never pa nilang pinag-uusapan ang kasal sa estado ng buhay nila ngayon.



“No,” ayon kay Nadine, nang tanungin kung pinag-iisipan na ba nilang magpakasal ni James, sa isang panayam ni Korina Sanchez-Roxas para sa kanyang magazine show na “Rated K” sa ABS-CBN.

Dagdag naman ni James: “I think that’s one of the things we don’t talk about. Off-limits.”

Pananaw naman ni Korina na bata pa sila James at Nadine para mauwi na sa kasal. “I think you are too young, anyway.”

“Yeah. We still want to do a lot of things,” ayon kay Nadine.

Kilala ang dalawang Kapamilya stars sa kanilang love team na JaDine. Inamin din nila na nag-aaway din sila pero hindi naman malala tulad ng ibang magkasintahan.

“Honestly it’s not that frequent compared to other couples that I know or other relationships that I’ve had,” ayon kay James.

Ayon naman kay Nadine: “If we fight, we talk about it. Mag-aayos muna kami and then we talk about it.”

“It’s not good to talk or discuss when you have full of emotions or anger,” dagdag ni James.

Tinanong din ang magka-love team kung saang estado na ang kanilang relasyon.

“There’s the dating stage and then the honeymoon stage? Honeymoon stage is like when everything is sweet, kayo na,” ani James.

“And then there’s the comfortable stage. After that, it becomes the marriage stage. We’re in between the honeymoon and the comfortable (stage),” ayon sa aktor.

Kasalukuyang palabas ang bagong pelikula nila James at Nadine na may pinamagatang “Never Not Love You.”

