Meteor shower to dazzle PH skies

By Ellalyn V. Ruiz

The annual Lyrids meteor shower will dazzle the night sky in the country from April 22 to 23, State astronomers said yesterday.



The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration said the meteor shower will be best observed from the evening of April 22 to the early morning of April 23.

It will reach its peak at around 1:30 a.m. on April 23. PAGASA said the meteor shower typically generates a dozen meteors per hour under optimal conditions with a brief maximum that lasts for less than a day.

Lyrids meteor shower has been observed for more than 2,600 years. The meteor shower is created by bits of debris left behind by the repeated passage through the inner solar system of Comet Thatcher (C/1861 G1).

